Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
10hEdited

Amen. Shedding our attachments stings. At least it did for me. When WaPo wasn’t permitted to endorse VP Harris, I cancelled Prime video and stopped shopping at Amazon. I also dramatically changed my spending habits. Whenever possible (and it almost always is) I buy from local ads, so the money goes into the wallets of neighbors instead of ICE-supporting oligarchs. Finally, I stopped all social media except substack. All of this pinched for a while. I was used to buying anything I wanted at the lowest possible price and having it delivered in two days. But after a little time, I realized that I was happier and more serene without all that new stuff. My home was less cluttered. And there was more money leftover at the end of the month to support worthwhile causes. It was a teachable moment for me.

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max ahmad's avatar
max ahmad
10h

This article really sums up how I have been feeling lately but can not put together with words. I hope many people will read this and pause to look around and see what's happening. Very well written Jonathan.

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