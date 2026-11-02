Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

Zionist demands for double standards and special pleading have created more bonafide antisemites all the idiots ever to post on the internet.

This is entirely intentional. Without antisemitism (real, imaginary or manufactured), Zionists can no longer demand double standards or special pleading. In fact the entire argument for Israel disappears.

It's a self-licking ice cream cone.

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Dave Runkie's avatar
Dave Runkie
1d

At the same time the zionist Burnham regime is arresting Jews who are protesting against the genocide.

Burnham and co are antisemtic putting Israel and Zionism before Jews

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