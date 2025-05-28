Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1dEdited

Brilliantly summarised. This is how the so called west implements colonial dispossession and mass murder in the current day.

Key to it all is the barrage of lies in the media and surpression of virtually every outlet that would voice sanity and express what the public instinctively understands: that all this is just plain wrong and pure evil. But when no one says it out loud, public rebellion never catalyses on the level it should

How the lying jackals in the media manage to sleep at night, I will never understand. I mean who goes into that kind of profession with lying and mass gaslighting as their ideal? Who? What is wrong with these people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frances Kay's avatar
Frances Kay
1d

How is it no other media outlet will tell this truth? Governments around the world are not doing what their citizens ask and applying sanctions to Israel, which is the only thing that will stop their murderous spree. If only the BBC had the courage to invite you onto their news programmes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture