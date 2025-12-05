Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Justin E. Schutz
2h

I believe that this is a great article and can be enlightening to those who have not really looked at history to understand what is happening in Israel and Palestine and the Christian connection. If one goes back in history to Canaan, the Canaanites and semitic peoples the truth or current lack of in the western world will be clear.

Mike
2h

There can be no meaningful 'democracy' or 'human rights' whilst a rich elite hold the monopoly over all Western mainstream mass media...

We don't have to put up with this any longer - we can easily create a different structure for a public mass media sector that faithfully represents majority (non-rich) citizens' interests.

There should only be two options for the structure of mass media businesses - either as a private/commercial (shareholder) controlled entity, or as a member controlled Co-operative type entity in a (new) Commons 'public' sector, under direct citizens' 'votes' control.

(Eg., the 'public' sector BBC Depts. could choose one or the other - no more corrupt Gov appointee run fake 'public' media.).

Mass media in Western societies is near all owned & delivered by a small group of wealthy elites, & significantly funded via advertising by a handful of large Corporations. That can have its place in providing public discourse & entertainment non-critical to 'democracy', but it should not be the only model for media with power (& reach).

We can easily create a system where citizens control a similar size sector of the media directly, through non-profit media Commons/Common Ownership structured publishers/providers, which exclude all private capital & revenue income. (Instead, they are controlled by members with equal voting rights, like Worker Co-ops or Community Businesses.)

In this sector, their only permitted income comes from our currency issuer Govs (at zero cost), but not directly. Instead of Gov directing which Commons Media enterprises get grant funding, citizens, equally, disburse the funds via an annual voucher system, whereby they sponsor their preferred Commons media provider(s).

This simple system ensures full democratic participation in a sector of mass media, & thus the political discourse which elevates politics to power.

And we need it now, as our *first* priority, before humanity's path to its own self-destruction becomes irreversible.

