1d

Nail-biting stuff. What a brilliant barrister. I hope the jury find the courage to do as he suggests. Of course Starmer wants to get rid of jury trials because it would be so much easier for a biased judge to find guilty verdicts. This case is a classic demonstration of why jury trials should not be abolished.

1d

Utterly brilliant summing up by Menon and brave too! He was sailing perilously close to the wind in that summation. The judge must have been on the very brink of intervening but probably held back because to do so might betray even more his obvious efforts to steer the jury to conviction.

