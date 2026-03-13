Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Tom Hall's avatar
Tom Hall
8h

It's now been more than 24 hours since the High Court handed down its decision in this case. Neither the BBC nor the Guardian (Jones' employer) have seen fit to publish a single word on the subject. They have adopted a policy of complete silence, as have their ostensible competitors on the Street of Shame. At this point, the bigger story is that there is no story. Were it not for stalwart reporters like Jonathan Cook, we wouldn't even know the hearing and its outcome had taken place. That's how bad things are in a Zionist controlled media landscape.

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Tony Henry's avatar
Tony Henry
9h

Great article Jonathan, thank you for unpicking the mess that is the BBC for me. I wish Owen Jones the best of luck and hope he manages to bring about some change. God knows we need it.

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