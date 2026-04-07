Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Francesca's avatar
Francesca
1d

Swine. I remember him praying with Bush. Two hypocrites praying publicly prior to committing war crimes. I feel nauseous at the thought of it. There should be a special place in hell for them and their ilk.

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Jonn Kelsey's avatar
Jonn Kelsey
1d

He’s been pushing for digital ID etc for thirty years. Human filth, along with Trump and the rest of the scum running the show.

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