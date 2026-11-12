Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Ann Rayner's avatar
Ann Rayner
7h

As I read in a comment on this matter elsewhere, this pair could be seen as, ‘sacrifices’ to show that the media is doing something, while still protecting the more important predators like Epstein, Andrew Windsor and Trump

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ISOequanimity
7hEdited

For me, the solution was to drop the rope and walk away. Not that it’s easy. Substack is my only social media, which is isolating. And after WaPo couldn’t endorse VP Harris, I ended prime video and stopped shopping at amazon and Whole Foods, which stung. But then something surprising happened. Not being able to order anything I wanted and have it delivered in two days had benefits. I spent less money. I accumulated less “stuff.” Then it grew. We started purchasing “nearly new” from local ads instead of retail. It’s win win. Money goes into the wallets of our neighbors and we don’t feed the beast. The way I see it, it’s one small drop in the ocean of social change but that ocean is made up of many drops.

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