Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Mike Coulson's avatar
Mike Coulson
7h

We’re already in an authoritiarian state Jonathan, where we’re told what to think and dissent is punished. We’re on the road to totalitarianism where dissent is impossible because we lack the language to express our dissent or the means to disseminate our views. Censorship works in two ways, proposed limitations on internet access mean that government doesn’t need to control what you write if it can control what I read!

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auspicious goat's avatar
auspicious goat
9h

I have to admit I haven't finished the article yet. I was caught on a liberal turn of phrase, I'd hoped long dead on the left: authoritarianism. What was a purely navel gazing exercise, an attempt to backflip their way through avoiding class analysis, became a justification for lumping in actual worker's states like the USSR and China with fascist regimes like Italy under Mussolini or Pinochet's Chile.

Let's drop this a-historical nonsense and call a spade a spade: the west is a capitalist empire which has and will resort to fascism in order for the corporate ruling class to keep raking in profits over the blood and labour if workers around the world.

That is capitalism under its advanced monopoly phase, a norm wherever we cede the state to corporations and billionaires

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