Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Racam's avatar
Red Racam
7h

Burnham joined Labour Friends of Israel in 2015 and declined to call what is happening on Gaza, a genocide. "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss" The Who

Reply
Share
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
6h

Burnham fail, just like Starmer? Starmer succeeded only too well. He smashed what was left of progressive voices in the Labour Party; he opened the door for Farage and the Fascist right; he continued the Tory onslaught on what's left of our hard-won social services; he continued the imperialist war on the neo-colonies; he ramped up the attack on Russia; he armed the settler colony and Burnham is set to continue the process. As ever, the Labour Party is an imperialist party and always has been. So I'd say it's been a resounding success, a success that is, for capitalism, which has always been Labour's role. The real failure has been our knackered, reformist left.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jonathan Cook and others
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture