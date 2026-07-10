Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Niteen's avatar
Niteen
3h

I have stopped expecting Labour to be resuscitated. They died when Corbyn was ejected. All other leaders of Labour have been appointed by the billionaire class and their actions monitored by the Zionists. The only hope of stopping the Gaza genocide is a decisive defeat of Israel. That is a tall order but never say never.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

More important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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