jamenta
1dEdited

Remarkably insightful article. Thank you. Particularly striking in the article is how Cook points out the detrimental effects upon today's "disaffected youth" - of a Western social order that feeds the sociopathy of billionaires (soon to be trillionaires) who could care less about the meaningful lives of other human beings on the planet, or the planet itself.

Melanie Ess
1d

Charlie Kirk is Trump’s Reichstag Fire. Trump’s response - Stephen Miller’s, actually - tells us fascism has arrived.

