Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PForty7's avatar
PForty7
3h

"Zionist lobbies, both Jewish and Christian, mobilise large numbers of ordinary people to support whatever Israel claims to be in both its and US interests."

Yes, but Jewish lobbied have the money. Just look at too donor lists. The ChristoFascists deliver only votes.

Reply
Share
currer's avatar
currer
3h

Why are US forces being sent to Iran?

Emanuel Pastreich

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/why-are-us-forces-being-sent-to-iran

I am increasingly disgusted with the garbage truth tellers like Mearsheimer, Hedges, Sachs, and yes, even McGregor, who tell us that US marines and other troops are being deployed to land on Kharg Island and fight in Iran because Donald Trump and his cabinet are stupid.

This fairytale is an intentional distraction and also a cold-hearted deception.

Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture