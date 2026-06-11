Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Seligman's avatar
Paul Seligman
5h

It's also worth remembering the 1956 Suez campaign, also known as the tripartite aggression because the three countries of Britain, France and Israel planned an attack on Egypt so that they could take over the recently nationalised Suez Canal for imperialism once more.

Few people outside of Palestinians now remember that, as part of that campaign, Israel occupied the Gaza strip and set up a military government. This was accompanied by cold-blooded massacres, notably in Khan Younis snd Rafah. They acted similarly in Sinai.

American pressure forced the Israelis to withdraw in 1957.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khan_Yunis_massacre

Reply
Share
Ausar's avatar
Ausar
5h

Israeli Victim Narrative

"We will never forgive the Arabs for forcing us to kill their children."

~Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel, 1969

Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture