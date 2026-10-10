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Beryl's avatar
Beryl
Oct 10

Do Palestinians have a right to exist? Does Israel have a right to commit genocide uncensored? Robinson is an appalling interviewer. His biases are writ large, therefore betraying the principles of our BBC. The BBC is heavily compromised and a shadow of its former self.

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jim
Oct 10

I heard that interview yesterday, and decided then - after decades of listening to R4 - that I should no longer bother listening to it, no more than I'd bother buying The Mail and reading it.

Another "Gotcha!" was about the proposer of the motion for the Green Party to recognise Zionism as racist.

"Do you know she was [supposedly] once friends of someone who [supposedly] wanted to blow up Heathrow? Yes or no?"

Obviously, she must be guilty by association.

So if Polanski answers "Yes", Robinson will pounce and declare Polanski guilty of harbouring terrorist supporters.

"No", and obviously Polanski hasn't a clue of what's going on in his own party, is incompetent and should resign.

Lucky for the main parties (including Reform) thatbthey never get interviews like that.

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