Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn L Zaremba's avatar
Carolyn L Zaremba
14h

It is not the "Gaza War". It is the Gaza Genocide. Stop calling it a "war". Just stop it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
damien flinter's avatar
damien flinter
15hEdited

"Think the United States, Canada, Australia and South Africa. They all committed appalling crimes against their indigenous populations."

Go no further than Ireland, original laboratory of imperial techniques, where republicans identify with Palestinans while roya£ist £oya£ists still parade their racist primitivism and venerate imperia£ Zionism, and it is often the resistance that is labelled as 'sectarian tribalists', not least by our southern co££aborators.

The parasitiKKK Brutish Vampire has a £oong history of semantic inversion.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://obrien.ie/the-brutish-empire&ved=2ahUKEwi9lc-YqfuOAxUmV0EAHaTdOekQFnoECCAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1-gv-0vhannwgunM_yFnt-

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture