User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
5h

Because genocide is THE MOST HEINOUS of crimes a state can commit and now that it’s widely accepted that Israel’s is in full swing, backed with British complicity, the gov has nowhere to go except to double down on those high profile dissenters with a completely neutered media in tow.

In a way we can take some strength that this is the desperate act of those on the wrong side of history whose denouement will soon come.

Stay safe Jonathan.

Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan
4hEdited



Jonathan, this article of yours on the Legacy Media's tricks and games is outstanding and extremely valuable. You are pulling back the curtain to show precisely how the wholly co-opted western Legacy Media frames its reporting to hide Israel's atrocities, and provides cover for the western governments’ authoritarian overreach. Highly instructive and most revealing.



Reading your article this afternoon, as the rain falls outside my apartment and spatters on the window in front of my desk, I feel such a sense of concentrated sadness and amazement, as my understanding unfolds further in respect to the profound and pervasive level of deep criminality in this extraordinarily coordinated enterprise of genocide, global imperial ambitions, and governmental and institutional capture of our nations’ centers of power by the Zionist and American ruling class alliance.



What was so informative, in particular, was your lucid explanation of how the Legacy Media improperly uses the Breaking News frame of reference to obscure the facts in one instance, and wrongly uses the Follow Up frame of reference in another instance, to obscure the facts in another way. To put it in plain language: I've been aware all along they’re fucking with us, but I never quite understood how. Thank you for clarifying how the cover-up actually works. I will never read a news report the same way again.



One further thing does occur to me: the Legacy Media's creativity in obfuscating the true facts of Israel’s crimes has a counterpart elsewhere in this vast and monstrous criminal enterprise – Israel’s creativity in murdering their victims: using pagers for mass assassination; using paltry scraps of food to lure the starving to a killing field; using denial of baby formula to starve to death infants who cannot get milk from mothers who are too starving to produce their own milk.



After watching the Israelis at their murder games for the last two years, I had begun to believe that it was impossible to find their match for cunning in any criminal enterprise. It turns out that I was wrong. The Legacy Media of The West are easily their equal when it comes to criminal cunning. I guess they have to be, in order to carry out their masters' commands to keep the lid firmly on the Zionists' murder and terror enterprise.



