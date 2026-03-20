Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
9h

Note how the neocons and Zionists are patient. When faced with a setback, a military fuckup, a lost election, a politician who blurts the quiet part out loud, they don't throw up their hands and admit defeat "I guess you guys just won, fair and square..."

They regroup, try a different angle, rig the next election, they cheat or start the whispering campaigns.

Reply
Share
Trackdok.com's avatar
Trackdok.com
10h

.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture