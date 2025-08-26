Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roland thompson's avatar
Roland thompson
30m

This is what happens when you appoint a Chabad Jew as Anti semitism czar and he says anti semitism is on the rise due to the false claims of genocide being perpetrated in Gaza by the Sodomite Jewish state .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture