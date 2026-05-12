Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
6h

I support Palestine Action. I support Iran. I support canceling the State of Israel. RIP Hind Rajab.

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Tom Hall's avatar
Tom Hall
6h

In retirement, Margaret Thatcher was asked to name her greatest achievement. Without the need to ponder, she answered at once, "Tony Blair". Starmer, a stooge of the Blair Syndicate, will be entitled to reply to the same question, "Nigel Farage".

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