Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

The ugly face of colonialism has long been apparent.

The question is - what is anyone going to do about it?

What we are seeing now is the empire isn't even bothering to go through the motions anymore. Perhaps this is the result of our impotence, while those who manage the empire are utterly ruthless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2dEdited

Well sythesized!

Even more evidence - contast these two actions by the US

1) May 2022: the US government declares that extremist kahanist forces in Israel, which spearhead the land theft and murder of palestinians in the West Bank, are completely harmless and removes them from the terrorist sanctions list:

https://www.state.gov/revocation-of-five-foreign-terrorist-organizations-designations-and-the-delisting-of-six-deceased-individuals-as-specially-designated-global-terrorists/

That was the unleashing the violent extemists political parties with likes of Ben Gvir and Smotrich to enter the Israeli goverment and be cabinet officers

2) Sept 2025: the US govt declares that Palestians who try to hold accountable the israli regime perpetrators of the genocide, are terrorists for their horrifc act of seeking LEGAL JUSTICE at the ICC - and sanctions them:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-imposes-sanctions-palestinians-who-asked-israel-war-crimes-probe-2025-09-04/

"Sept 4 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights groups that asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel over allegations of genocide in Gaza, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Thursday"

If that ain't clear that white supremacy is government policy - a systematic process to ensure genocide - I dont know what would ever make it any clearer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
81 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture