Surprise, surprise: Israel lied about a handful of UN staff in Gaza who work for its main refugee agency being involved in the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack inside Israel, a leaked investigative report shows.

That lie was used by Israel to justify shutting down the main aid channel into Gaza run by UNRWA and intensifying Israel’s genocidal starvation of the population, for which Netanyahu is now being sought by the International Criminal Court.

European states, including the UK, severed funding to UNRWA for months based on that lie, while the US continues to block the agency’s funding, driving it into an economic crisis that has further harmed – and collectively punished – the people of Gaza.

The lie was also used as a pretext by Israel and the US to set up their own militarised “aid hubs”, at which Israeli soldiers and US contractors repeatedly gunned down starving Palestinians as they massed at the sites in the hope of grabbing paltry amounts of food.

Western states cut their support for UNRWA, even though they all knew that Israel has a long history of lying about its own atrocities and and those it accuses the Palestinians of. Remember the “beheaded babies” deception that launched Israel’s genocidal rampage.

The western media similarly amplified the same lies about UNRWA uncritically, even though Israel refused to provide any evidence for its claims and even though they should have learnt from long experience that Israel’s claims are entirely unreliable.

Forced constantly on to the back foot by Israel and the US, the UN leadership summarily sacked the workers, despite the lack of any evidence, in the forlorn hope it would “appease” Israel and allow aid to continue.

Instead, all it did was give western states and the media cover to buy into Israel’s deception.

The latest revelations follow a UN tribunal that investigated what little evidence Israel provided to the UN about its staff’s involvement in the 7 October attack. The tribunal found the claims unsupported and of “limited evidentiary value and reliability” – a polite, legalese way of saying they were a pack of lies.

What evidence Israel did provide suggested in one case that the accused had been misidentified. The tribunal found the voice recognition software used by Israel on phone intercepts to be “dubious”.

One UNRWA worker Israel accused of being a Hamas “platoon commander” was on a bus to work at the time of the Hamas attack, something Israel does not appear to have disputed. Instead it suggested that he was directing the operation by phone, though no evidence was produced showing that an intercepted phone call was to his phone.

We should also note that, even had it been true that 19 UNRWA workers were involved in the one-day Hamas attack, western states should never have agreed to use that involvement to damage the UN’s aid function – a lifeline to Gaza’s beleaguered population.

UNRWA has 12,000 staff in Gaza. The misdeeds of a handful could never have served as grounds for collectively punishing more than 2 million civilians in Gaza.

The Guardian, which has seen the tribunal’s findings, reports that it “casts doubt” on Israel’s claims. It cannot cast doubt because there is no “doubt” to be cast. Nearly three years on, Israel has provided no evidence for its “claims”, and what evidence is available shows those claims are not true.

All of that is a long-winded way of saying the “claims” are fabrications. Lies shouldn’t be doubted, they should be rejected.

Israel is being investigated by the ICJ for genocide. Every major legal and human rights group, as well as the international association of genocide scholars, is agreed Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Nothing a genocidal state says about the victims of its genocide should be taken at face value, or given the benefit of the “doubt”, as our political and media class continue to do.

If a claim against the victims of genocide lacks evidence, then it should be assumed to be furthering the aims of the genocidal state.

Just as is clearly true in this case.

In accepting Israel’s lies about UNRWA, and in assisting Israel in collectively punishing Gaza’s population through starvation, the West has once more colluded in the genocide.

Western states are fully implicated in the many tens of thousands of deaths that have already occurred in Gaza, and in the deaths that are still to come.

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