Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ali's avatar
Ali
13h

A person might argue (well, I'm going to give it a go) that chanting 'death to the IDF' simply expresses a desire to see an end to a military organisation which murders children (amongst others). Another e.g could be 'Kill the Bill' (recently used in the UK re the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - which does not mean that anyone using the slogan wants to kill any actual people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rahul's avatar
Rahul
13h

The unhinged absurdity rages on. Western politicians would have you believe that Zionist savages have never, ever been heard chanting "Death to Arabs" as they march through East Jerusalem, Hebron and other parts of the West Bank.

Of course, the more important story that completely gets obfuscated due to this nonsensical outrage are the killing fields in Gaza, where emaciated Palestinians desperately searching for food are systematically shot at by the Zionist Genocide Machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture