Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
4h

I appreciate your understanding of these complex religious histories and thank you for sharing this so that I may be better informed. It is my hope that peaceful coexistence may prevail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ron birch's avatar
ron birch
2h

I have been following this story for sixty years but JC's latest analysis has explained a lot to me. Thank you Jonathan for providing such an excellent public service.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture