Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Tawfiq Al- Ghussein's avatar
Tawfiq Al- Ghussein
3h

Jonathan Cook identifies the point that Israel’s defenders work hardest to obscure: civil inequality is not an accident of old Ottoman inheritance, nor a harmless religious anomaly, but part of a wider legal architecture that separates people by status while presenting the separation as administrative neutrality.

The refusal to recognise a shared Israeli nationality is central to that structure. It allows the state to speak the language of citizenship while reserving the substance of collective rights for Jews alone. Marriage, education, land, planning, residency and public resources all become governed through categories that appear technical, but function politically.

This is not liberal democracy with imperfections. It is a regime built on differential belonging, where equality is formally narrowed, nationality is ethnically coded, and segregation is disguised as procedure.

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
3h

People should share this widely as further information to understand why Palestinians have tried so hard to resist.

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