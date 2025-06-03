Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Statement by Chairman of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Ramy Abdu:

The video released by the "israeli" army spokesman to deny "israel’s" responsibility for the massacre of starving civilians near the U.S. aid-distribution point in Rafah has backfired and turned into a scandal.

The footage actually shows a gang supported by "israel" stealing seven flour trucks in Khan Younis, not Rafah.

When civilians tried to recover some of the stolen aid, the gang—operating under an "israeli" drone’s watch—opened fire.

Anyone who attempted to take a bag of flour without paying 100 shekels (≈ US $30) was shot at or beaten by the gang backed by the occupation army.

All of this unfolded under "israeli" drones that simply observed and did nothing.

The aerial footage broadcast by the army, meant to evade blame for the "Witkoff massacre," ultimately exposed another crime: the protection and sponsorship of looting gangs.

He added:

"Five contradictory narratives were put forward by the "israeli" army in a failed attempt to deny responsibility for the Witkoff Massacre near the joint U.S.-"israeli" aid distribution point in Rafah:

First, it claimed that nothing had happened at all.

Then it admitted an incident had occurred—but not near the aid center and unrelated to the army—releasing footage showing aid being distributed as usual.

Next, it acknowledged its soldiers had fired shots, but "only into the air."

It then claimed that no one had been hurt. However, the ICRC later confirmed that its field hospital in Rafah had received 21 dead bodies.

Finally, the "israeli" army published a video—widely described as scandalous—trying to suggest the shooters were Hamas militants. The footage was in fact from a different location entirely and showed looting gangs backed by "israel".

"Israel" is a state built on lies—it lies as naturally as it breathes."

Majdoleen Yafa
War crime on top of war crime on top of war crimes 77 years of Zionist war crimes and mass killing in Palestine.

