Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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william's avatar
william
2h

Interesting analysis. But surely a Broken Iran is as much a threat to Israel as to the US. And the notion of a political rightward shift in Europe supporting Israel's supremacist aspirations is tricky to project convincingly. There is significant disgust with Israel's behaviour. Why wouldn't Europe like as much the notion of Israel collapsing under the weight of its own ambitions?

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Fred Smith's avatar
Fred Smith
1h

Trump is your typical airhead. He decides zero. His zionist controllers dictate, he passes it on.

It's not complicated, the British Empire became the United States Empire. It is now the Zionist Empire.

2024–2025, 38 U.S. states enacted laws, executive orders, or resolutions designed to discourage the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. These laws generally prohibit state agencies from contracting with or investing in companies that boycott Israel or its occupied settlements.

These laws/orders/resolutions have remained in place following the murder of 40,000 Gazan children. Sad to say, our species will always remain 'primitive'

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