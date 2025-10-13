Jonathan Cook

Ismaele
10h

We should all support Yemen: the only country that is doing something concrete in support of Palestinians. And Ansar Allah recently warned that, should Israel restart war in Gaza after getting the hostages (something very likely, in my opinion), they will restart their military actions against Israel: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/houthis-stance-toward-trumpanyahus?r=25fc37

Brian Robinson
10h

An article on JVL, republished from MediaLens, quoted from a recent book I didn't know as follows:

‘It took two years – between 1915 and 1917 – for the Zionist lobby to persuade the British government that a Jewish Palestine would be a strategic asset for the Empire. What tipped the scales for Britain was the realisation that Palestine could be crucial in defending the Suez Canal in Egypt. A friendly governmental regime there was hence vital. So the imperialists wanted Palestine for strategic reasons, Christian evangelicals wanted it to help bring about the end times, and the Jewish leadership wanted it as a safe haven for the Jews of Russia, as well as a means of forcefully modernising Judaism. To survive the new epoch, they thought, Jewishness had to be a nationality, not a religion.’

(Ilan Pappe, ‘A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict’, Oneworld, London, 2024, p. 13)

END OF QUOTE

As always, Pappe, summarises complex issues with model clarity.

