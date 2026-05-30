Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Dean's avatar
Dean
7h

Who in the mid 70's would have thought that just 50 years later, world opinion (of those who champion truth and fairness) would support Iran over israel and america?

...or, that a convicted criminal/paedophile President would be the one to put the final nail in the coffin of america?

We live in interesting times...

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Richard Wilding's avatar
Richard Wilding
7h

GOOD PIECE, JONATHAN. Just happened to be on MEE site (middleeasteye.net) when it was posted.

As it happens, too, your article is grouped with three others in the OPINION section of the home page that could stand as companion pieces to your own:

1/ TRUMP'S WAR ON IRAN IS A SUEZ MOMENT – BUT NOT IN THE WAY YOU MIGHT THINK by Dan Glazebrook.

2/ JORDAN FACES AN EXISTENTIAL CHOICE OVER THE DEFENCE OF AL-AQSA by Peter Oborne.

3/ HOW THE FAR RIGHT ARE TURNING THE WAR ON TERROR INTO A HOMELAND CRUSADE by Amina Shareef.

Altogether, these and your own article make a thoroughly good package of information and analysis.

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