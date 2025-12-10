Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
7hEdited

Stands to reason- seeing as this isn't a war, it's a deliberate extermination by settler colonists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mois78's avatar
mois78
7h

Big military power aided by the biggest power in the world bombed unarmed civilians for more than 2 years, and all countries on earth are FORCED to shut up? Wow, just a few decades ago nobody could have imagined such cruelty? Nevertheless, college students who asked for ceasefire are called terrorists and kicked out of schools. How did we arrive to that level of tyrannical overlords? Ask Larry Elison?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture