Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

Democracy everywhere is a sham. Nobody of influence and authority would tolerate it.

Israel is simply more openly cynical about it.

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Michael Kuesters's avatar
Michael Kuesters
2h

If voting would allow a fundamental change it wouldn't be allowed in our so-called "democracies".

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