Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Frankie Douglas's avatar
Frankie Douglas
Jun 26, 2024

I stopped buying the Guardian at the onset of their journalists character assassinations upon Julian Assange.I shall never buy/read this rag again.

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Ammiel Alcalay's avatar
Ammiel Alcalay
Jun 26, 2024

Journalism as one hopes it can be written but so seldom is. Thank you as always, for clarity, precision, and the scathing outrage between the lines.

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