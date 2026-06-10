Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Ian Palfreeman's avatar
Ian Palfreeman
4hEdited

We are fast slipping in to a Zionist State led by a puppet government who's leader Starmer has openly said that he is a Zionist who supports the State of Israel when it cuts off water, starves and bombs the civilian population with impunity whilst commiting every Human Rights and International Law violation possible.

This is the same Government and it's State run propaganda arm that is called the BBC who falsely stated that Muslims in the Netherlands had been Antisemitic against Israeli football thugs and had indiscrimatley attacked these Zionist thugs.

An allegation that was found to be incorrect and still this Pinocchio puppet Starmer denied the truth that these murderous Zionist thugs had attacked and brutalized the Dutch Muslim community.

When the West Midlands Police Commissioner advised against these Zionist thugs from attending a football match in Birmingham due to the high Muslim community who would be targeted by these thugs as they have done so in many many countries what did Pinocchio Starmer do but hounded out this honourable Police Commissioner until he was forced to resign.

People of the UK please NEVER EVER vote for the corrupt Zionist UK Labour Party EVER AGAIN!

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Ian Palfreeman's avatar
Ian Palfreeman
4hEdited

This is the Labour Government under the leadership of Kier Starmer!!!

Turning a blind eye to British civilian aid workers deliberately targeted and murdered in Gaza, allowing British citizens to be kidnapped and imprisoned from a peace flotilla in international waters by the State of Israel and all the while staying silent to these international crimes.

Proscribing peace groups as terrorists to silence human rights abuses by Israel, arresting peace protestors campaigning against a recognised genocide unfolding before our eyes, using the Metropolitan police force like something out of a George Orwell police state novel and all this whilst courting the Israeli President Herzog to No.10 like an old friend and still tax payers money is being used to conduct RAF intelligence gathering flights over Gaza with the information being fed back to Israel and still allowing arms sales to this Genocidal state that starves, bombs and murders civilians with impunity.

Citizens of the UK please NEVER EVER vote for this party EVER AGAIN!!!!!!!

https://www.thenational.scot/news/25444198.foreign-office-bosses-asked-downplay-israeli-war-crimes/

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