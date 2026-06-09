Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N L's avatar
N L
2h

Keep up the good work. You are seen. You are heard. You are not alone. The people are waking. Keep talking!

Reply
Share
Duane McPherson's avatar
Duane McPherson
3h

Beautifully said, Jonathan. It is a Declaration of Solidarity around which we may unite to break the fetters of capitalism. Thank you, as always.

And thank you for the allusion to Midas. The metaphor of that myth is now more clear to me: Midas viewed everything around him as property to be claimed, just like our billionaires. Driven to madness by insatiable greed, he viewed even his children as material objects and thus isolated himself from all that is alive. Everything he viewed became, for him, material things.

And a living organism is not a thing.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture