Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: A short guide on how to starve a population to death
Read by Matthew Alford
May 28, 2025
Originally published here:

A short guide on how to starve a population to death

Your 'aid' system will lead to chaos, as desperate, starving people fight for food. That’s great. They look like a swarming mass of the very 'human animals' you were talking about from the start.

