Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: A story of a 1930s uprising against British colonialism is key to understanding Gaza today
0:00
-11:35

Listen: A story of a 1930s uprising against British colonialism is key to understanding Gaza today

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Dec 06, 2025

Originally published here:

A story of a 1930s uprising against British colonialism is key to understanding Gaza today

Jonathan Cook
·
Dec 5
A story of a 1930s uprising against British colonialism is key to understanding Gaza today

‘Palestine 36’ is a potent reminder that the blueprint for Israel's depraved war crimes in Gaza were laid down by a British empire whose tyranny the Palestinians tried - and failed - to end.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture