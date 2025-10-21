Jonathan Cook

Listen: A tale of two chants: Why Starmer now casts even the British police as antisemitic
Listen: A tale of two chants: Why Starmer now casts even the British police as antisemitic

Read by Matthew Alford
Oct 21, 2025
Originally published here:

A tale of two chants: Why Starmer now casts even the British police as antisemitic

A tale of two chants: Why Starmer now casts even the British police as antisemitic

Starmer wanted punk band Bob Vylan prosecuted for chanting 'Death to the IDF!' Four months on, he's bullying the police to let Israeli football thugs into the UK to chant 'Death to the Arabs!'

