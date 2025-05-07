Jonathan Cook

Listen: 'Acclaimed' public figures keep shilling for Israel's genocide. They must be outed
Listen: 'Acclaimed' public figures keep shilling for Israel's genocide. They must be outed

Read by Matthew Alford
May 07, 2025
Originally published here:

'Acclaimed' public figures keep shilling for Israel's genocide. They must be outed

Jonathan Cook
May 6
'Acclaimed' public figures keep shilling for Israel's genocide. They must be outed

Anyone who at this point is still prioritising concerns about tackling antisemitism in Britain, the United States or Europe over halting a 19-month genocide in Gaza is secretly in favour of that genocide. They need to be shamed – and urgently.

