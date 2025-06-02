Listen: Badenoch blurts out the truth: Britain is at the heart of Gaza 'proxy war'

Originally published here:

Badenoch blurts out the truth: Britain is at the heart of Gaza 'proxy war' Jonathan Cook · 10:37 AM If you've spent the past 20 months wondering why British leaders on both sides of the aisle have barely criticised Israel, even as it slaughtered and starved Gaza’s population, you finally got an answer last week. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the quiet part out loud, noting that Israel was fighting a proxy war in Gaza on behalf of the UK. Read full story

