Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: BBC news has a long record of disinformation. But this time it chose the wrong target
0:00
-16:40

Listen: BBC news has a long record of disinformation. But this time it chose the wrong target

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Nov 13, 2025

Originally published here:

BBC news has a long record of disinformation. But this time it chose the wrong target

Jonathan Cook
·
Nov 12
BBC news has a long record of disinformation. But this time it chose the wrong target

The BBC is now in a death loop: it grows ever more craven to the billionaires, shifting the political centre of gravity further rightwards, even as the billionaire-owned media claim it's too 'left wing'.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture