Listen/ Bondi Beach attack: How western allies are enabling Netanyahu's grotesque logic
Listen/ Bondi Beach attack: How western allies are enabling Netanyahu's grotesque logic

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Dec 17, 2025

Bondi Beach attack: How western allies are enabling Netanyahu's grotesque logic

Jonathan Cook
Dec 16
Bondi Beach attack: How western allies are enabling Netanyahu's grotesque logic

Netanyahu, suspected war criminal and fugitive from justice, is being given a platform by every western news outlet to turn reality on its head and blame others for a supposed “crisis of antisemitism” he is centrally responsible for stoking.

