Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Breaking free of media group-think is a scary, lonely journey. I know. I was forced to do it
0:00
-24:41

Listen: Breaking free of media group-think is a scary, lonely journey. I know. I was forced to do it

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Nov 17, 2025

Originally published here:

Breaking free of media group-think is a scary, lonely journey. I know. I was forced to do it

Jonathan Cook
·
Nov 16
Breaking free of media group-think is a scary, lonely journey. I know. I was forced to do it

The western media's failure to report the reality of Gaza didn’t start on 7 October 2023. It’s always been like this. Here’s why journalists won’t tell you the truth about Palestine.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture