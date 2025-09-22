Jonathan Cook

Listen: Charlie Kirk and his killer were spawned by the same dark soul of US politics
Listen: Charlie Kirk and his killer were spawned by the same dark soul of US politics

Read by Matthew Alford
Sep 22, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

Charlie Kirk and his killer were spawned by the same dark soul of US politics

Sep 19
Charlie Kirk and his killer were spawned by the same dark soul of US politics

Charlie Kirk’s killing is being treated as the firing of a starting pistol: it will legitimate a rapid escalation of more political violence from the emerging US fascist right for whom Trump is the figurehead.

