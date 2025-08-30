Jonathan Cook

Listen: Even the media's Gaza 'investigations' hide the real story of Israeli atrocities
Listen: Even the media's Gaza 'investigations' hide the real story of Israeli atrocities

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Aug 30, 2025
Originally published here:

Even the media's Gaza 'investigations' hide the real story of Israel's atrocities

Even the media's Gaza 'investigations' hide the real story of Israel's atrocities

The atrocity news treadmill makes sure western media are so busy chasing after Israel’s latest crime in Gaza they never pause long enough to piece together the bigger story of genocide.

