Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: How is the media still getting the Gaza murdered paramedics story so wrong?
Listen: How is the media still getting the Gaza murdered paramedics story so wrong?

Read by Matthew Alford
Apr 28, 2025
Originally published here:

How is the media still getting the Gaza murdered paramedics story so wrong?

Apr 25
How is the media still getting the Gaza murdered paramedics story so wrong?

Israel's execution of 15 emergency workers a month ago is incontrovertibly established. So why are the Guardian and other outlets still so ready to fudge the issue?

Read full story

