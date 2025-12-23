Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: How reporting facts can now land you in jail for 14 years as a terrorist
0:00
-8:29

Listen: How reporting facts can now land you in jail for 14 years as a terrorist

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Dec 23, 2025

Originally published here:

How reporting facts can now land you in jail for 14 years as a terrorist

Jonathan Cook
·
Dec 22
How reporting facts can now land you in jail for 14 years as a terrorist

Starmer's government has set the most dangerous of precedents: it can now outlaw any political group it chooses as a terrorist organisation – and thereby make it impossible to defend it.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture