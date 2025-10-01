Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: How the media tears up its own rulebook to hide Israel's atrocities
12
25
0:00
-8:35

Listen: How the media tears up its own rulebook to hide Israel's atrocities

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Oct 01, 2025
12
25
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

How the media tears up its own rulebook to hide Israel's atrocities

Jonathan Cook
·
Sep 29
How the media tears up its own rulebook to hide Israel's atrocities

The media aren’t reporting the news. They are shaping the news to shape our minds, our perceptions, our sympathies. Until we grasp that simple fact, we will continue cheering those whose only goal is to keep oppressing us and enriching themselves.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture