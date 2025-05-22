Jonathan Cook

Listen: Ignore Starmer's theatrics. Gaza's trail of blood leads straight to his door
Listen: Ignore Starmer's theatrics. Gaza's trail of blood leads straight to his door

Read by Matthew Alford
May 22, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

Ignore Starmer's theatrics. Gaza's trail of blood leads straight to his door

Ignore Starmer's theatrics. Gaza's trail of blood leads straight to his door

Western capitals are still coordinating with Israel and the US on their 'criticisms' of the genocide – just as they earlier coordinated on their support for the slaughter.

