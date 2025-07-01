Jonathan Cook

Listen: Is a Glastonbury chant the real problem, or Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza?
Listen: Is a Glastonbury chant the real problem, or Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza?

Jul 01, 2025
Originally published here:

Is a Glastonbury chant the real problem, or Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza?

Jonathan Cook
·
Jun 30
Is a Glastonbury chant the real problem, or Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza?

Israel, Starmer's government and the media are fomenting a moral panic about words 'glorifying violence' towards the IDF, while glorifying the IDF's all-too-real violence towards Palestinians.

