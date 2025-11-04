Jonathan Cook

Listen: Islam vs the West: The four biggest fallacies about Islam explained
Read by Matthew Alford
Nov 04, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

Islam vs the West: The four biggest fallacies about Islam explained

Nov 3
Isn’t Islam inherently violent? What stopped the Islamic world having an Enlightenment? Why are some Muslims so into head-chopping? And isn’t Hamas the same as Islamic State? I respond to four of the biggest fallacies about Islam.

